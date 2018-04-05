Drexel Hamilton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calix (CALX)

Drexel Hamilton reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We are resuming coverage of Calix (CALX) with a Buy rating and setting a 12-month price target of $8.50. Following the successful completion of the firm’s transition, we believe its offerings are among the most attractive in the industry, and it is one of the best positioned to capture share and budget dollars as the evolution in network architecture continues.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CALX opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/drexel-hamilton-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-calix-calx-updated-updated.html.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.