Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LEO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 50,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,409. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $9.18.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related.

