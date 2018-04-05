Dropil Achieves Market Cap of $77.28 Million (CRYPTO:DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Dropil token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and approximately $165,325.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051917 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00028811 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012139 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00073036 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022709 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00470687 BTC.

About Dropil

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2015. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,139,954,642 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

