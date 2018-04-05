DROXNE Hits Market Capitalization of $296,169.00 (CRYPTO:DRXNE)

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DROXNE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. DROXNE has a market cap of $296,169.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DROXNE has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DROXNE alerts:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DROXNE Profile

DROXNE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 90,674,573 coins and its circulating supply is 70,107,352 coins. The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DROXNE’s official website is droxne.net. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming.

DROXNE Coin Trading

DROXNE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase DROXNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DROXNE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DROXNE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DROXNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DROXNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.