DST Systems (DST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DST Systems is a worldwide provider of information processing software and systems. We believe that DST Systems’ business volume and massive scale of operation in Financial Services will attract new customers. Moreover, we expect steady contributions from acquisitions (BFDS and IFDS) to support revenue growth. Continued share buybacks and dividend payments are the other encouraging factors. The company also has a strong business model. It generates recurring revenues and a good percentage of its business comes from long-term contracts with its customers. The model ensures a minimum revenue level even when there are limited transactions. However, persistent decline in registered accounts, a high debt burden, ongoing consolidation in the U.S. financial services market and stiff competition from peers might put its fundamentals under pressure.”

Get DST Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DST. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DST Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of DST Systems in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DST Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DST Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

DST stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4,952.68, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DST Systems will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $451,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan J. Boehm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,911. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,800 shares of company stock worth $5,535,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DST Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DST Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DST Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DST Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DST Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “DST Systems (DST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dst-systems-dst-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DST Systems (DST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.