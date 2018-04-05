Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.698304516443 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.11 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

DUK traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.60. 3,927,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,089.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

