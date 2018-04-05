Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. ValuEngine cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of DNB opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,302.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $101.17 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

WARNING: “Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dun-bradstreet-dnb-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.