Dunelm Group Plc Declares None Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1,585.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

