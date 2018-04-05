Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,177 3M (MMM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126,615.21, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. 3M has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dynasty-wealth-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-1177-3m-mmm.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.