DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEI. UBS set a €86.50 ($106.79) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($125.93) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of HeidelbergCement (HEI) opened at €79.70 ($98.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16,250.00 and a PE ratio of 17.29. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 1-year high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

