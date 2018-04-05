E-Dinar Coin Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.71 million and $24,054.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, LocalTrade and YoBit. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050500 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00044567 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, LocalTrade and Exrates. It is not currently possible to buy E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

