e-Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,458.00 (CRYPTO:EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $5,458.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.01757490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007647 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015622 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023497 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001046 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,700,580 coins and its circulating supply is 16,574,743 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

