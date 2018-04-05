Financial Contrast: Eyes Lips Face (ELF) vs. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE: ELF) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eyes Lips Face and Procter & Gamble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33 Procter & Gamble 1 8 6 0 2.33

Eyes Lips Face presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Procter & Gamble has a consensus target price of $84.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than Procter & Gamble.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and Procter & Gamble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million 3.45 $33.47 million $0.48 41.50 Procter & Gamble $65.06 billion 3.07 $15.33 billion $3.92 20.19

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Procter & Gamble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyes Lips Face, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and Procter & Gamble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73% Procter & Gamble 15.34% 20.66% 8.99%

Dividends

Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eyes Lips Face does not pay a dividend. Procter & Gamble pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Eyes Lips Face on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eyes Lips Face Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin.

