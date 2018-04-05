Societe Generale Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €10.80 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($13.33) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.02 ($11.13) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($13.33).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/e-on-eoan-given-a-10-80-price-target-by-societe-generale-analysts-updated.html.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.