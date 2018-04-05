Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.839651073169 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $336.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

