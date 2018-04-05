Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 148,074 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.32% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4,435.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 113,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income to common shareholders, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding Auction Preferred Shares (APS) and Institutional MuniFund Term Preferred (iMTP) Shares.

