eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,835.47, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. eBay has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $992,007.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,990.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $5,729,296.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,727. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,658,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,327,005,000 after acquiring an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,035,282 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,397,712,000 after acquiring an additional 986,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $853,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,771 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,407,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $707,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $380,252,000 after acquiring an additional 918,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

