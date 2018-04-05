eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 3,491,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,640,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,088.49, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 131,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $5,680,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $992,007.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,990.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,727. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 171,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 27,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ebay-ebay-given-a-52-00-price-target-by-robert-w-baird-analysts-updated.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.