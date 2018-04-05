eBitcoinCash (CRYPTO:EBCH) Price Hits $0.0378

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. eBitcoinCash has a total market capitalization of $350,949.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBitcoinCash has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and ForkDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00694548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00182409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Profile

eBitcoinCash was first traded on November 4th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. The official website for eBitcoinCash is CoinPulse.io. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase eBitcoinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoinCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

