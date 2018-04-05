ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 50993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a market cap of $29.05, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECA Marcellus Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.67% of ECA Marcellus Trust I worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $1.45” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/eca-marcellus-trust-i-ect-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-1-45.html.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.