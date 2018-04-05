Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $815.52, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $303,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $524,743.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $700,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,901 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 67.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 61.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/echo-global-logistics-echo-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-strong-buy.html.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.