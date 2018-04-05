Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Insider Sells £528,000 in Stock

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) insider Marc Denham Loomes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £528,000 ($741,156.65).

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 549 ($7.71) on Thursday. Eco Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 485 ($6.81) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($9.55).

Several brokerages recently commented on EAH. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.18) price target on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

Eco Animal Health Group plc is engaged in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets. The Company’s principal activity is the manufacture and supply of animal health products across the globe. These activities are conducted on a global scale, through a network, including both regional offices (notably in Shanghai and Princeton) and overseas subsidiaries.

