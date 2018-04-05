EcoCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. EcoCoin has a total market cap of $151,030.00 and $172.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EcoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, EcoCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EcoCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001622 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,247.20 or 3.60237000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00216331 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003901 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

ECO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,159,956 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,405 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EcoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EcoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.