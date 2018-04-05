Ashburton Jersey Ltd Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 302.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,108,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,745,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,976,000 after acquiring an additional 207,345 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,842,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,503,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,796,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38,698.36, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $140.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $652,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 113,768 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,573,701.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

