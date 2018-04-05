Ecopetrol (EC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecopetrol earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6999437491026 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Santander lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 1,723,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,860. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $40,602.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6374 per share. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ecopetrol (EC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ecopetrol-ec-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.