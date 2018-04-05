Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007687 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Tidex, HitBTC and CryptoDerivatives. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00695287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00183814 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,046,297 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offers users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui, CryptoDerivatives and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

