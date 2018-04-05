Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Receives $67.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, VP Anthony J. Bender bought 1,450 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.02 per share, with a total value of $72,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,359 shares in the company, valued at $718,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony J. Bender bought 1,050 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,194.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE EPC) traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 453,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,564.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $468.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

