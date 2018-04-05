Edison International (EIX) Raised to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup set a $87.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $63.13. 378,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,354. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $20,561.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

