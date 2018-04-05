ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez Sells 2,100 Shares

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23,241.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 552,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 57.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 120.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

WARNING: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez Sells 2,100 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/eduardo-a-rodriguez-sells-2100-shares-of-oneok-inc-oke-stock-updated.html.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.