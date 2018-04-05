eHealth (EHTH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

EHTH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 119,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,220. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $302.25, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in eHealth by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eHealth by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

