Elcoin (EL) Price Hits $0.0405 on Major Exchanges

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Elcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin. Elcoin has a market cap of $453,779.00 and approximately $2,386.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00693395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00183724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Elcoin

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru. The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space.

Elcoin Coin Trading

Elcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

