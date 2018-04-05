Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

ESIO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 739,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.86. Electro Scientific Industries has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

