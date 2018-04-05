Electrocomponents (ECM) Raised to “Buy” at Numis Securities

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 705 ($9.90) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.12) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 590 ($8.28) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 575 ($8.07) to GBX 590 ($8.28) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 622.40 ($8.74).

ECM traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 596.40 ($8.37). 1,394,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 713.05 ($10.01).

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 121,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.79), for a total value of £758,486.64 ($1,064,692.08).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

