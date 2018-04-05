La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Electrolux (ELUXY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71% La-Z-Boy 4.74% 13.96% 9.53%

Risk and Volatility

Electrolux has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrolux and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 La-Z-Boy 0 2 1 0 2.33

La-Z-Boy has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given La-Z-Boy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Electrolux.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrolux and La-Z-Boy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion 12.45 $673.40 million $4.66 13.23 La-Z-Boy $1.52 billion 0.94 $85.92 million $1.73 17.60

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy. Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La-Z-Boy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Electrolux pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment. The Company is the producer of reclining chairs and manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company sells its products, primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as internationally, to furniture retailers and directly to consumers through stores that it owns and operates. The Company has a network of approximately 340 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and over 560 Comfort Studio locations. The Company owns approximately 120 of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company’s other brands include England, Kincaid, American Drew and Hammary.

