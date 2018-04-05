Electronic Arts (EA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $142.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

EA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36,414.75, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,579 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,399. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,447 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 294,566 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 98,521 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $10,009,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

