Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $1,106,460.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00.

EA stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $122.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,887. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $36,657.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

