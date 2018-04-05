Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $125,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. 1,806,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,528. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $36,657.06, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.9% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,509 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 201,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

