Eli Lilly and (LLY) Given “Sell” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.84.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 1,065,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,015. The firm has a market cap of $84,952.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $780,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 430,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,818,000 after buying an additional 269,038 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of the Ozarks grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of the Ozarks now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

