Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,600 McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,379,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,951,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 347,995 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,899,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,340 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,627.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.86. McDermott International Inc has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDR. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of McDermott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

