Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Itron (ITRI)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,330 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $227,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,652. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $108.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,670.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. Itron’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

