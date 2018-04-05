Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,268 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,523.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $1,124,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $7,731,050.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,848,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,750 shares of company stock worth $36,475,611 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

