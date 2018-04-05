Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 644,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 295,795 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,138.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

