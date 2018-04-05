Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,968 Saia Inc (SAIA)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Saia by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 107,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Buckingham Research began coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 53,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $3,935,717.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 8,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $604,770.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,678 shares in the company, valued at $272,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,109 shares of company stock worth $6,365,332. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,898.77, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.61%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

