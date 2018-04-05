Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Waddell & Reed (WDR)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Waddell & Reed alerts:

WDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Waddell & Reed news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $132,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waddell & Reed stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,622.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Waddell & Reed (WDR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-234000-position-in-waddell-reed-wdr.html.

Waddell & Reed Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.