Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Kapstone (KS)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kapstone (NYSE:KS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kapstone by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,360,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,963 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kapstone in the 4th quarter valued at $8,509,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Kapstone by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 903,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182,875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kapstone by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 262,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 166,401 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kapstone in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KS. ValuEngine raised Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded Kapstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kapstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kapstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

KS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kapstone has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,344.06, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.02.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Kapstone had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kapstone will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. Kapstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

