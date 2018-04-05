Insider Buying: Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Acquires 1,380 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Ellen Carnahan acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,395.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,320.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,631.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.87, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Paylocity had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

