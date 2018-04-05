Matthew Lavay Sells 163 Shares of Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) CFO Matthew Lavay sold 163 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $15,696.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lavay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Matthew Lavay sold 531 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $48,777.66.

On Friday, February 16th, Matthew Lavay sold 629 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $56,691.77.

Ellie Mae stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.41. 248,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,802. The stock has a market cap of $3,176.95, a PE ratio of 91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Ellie Mae in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Ellie Mae by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 242,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 51,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 272.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the third quarter worth about $139,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 247.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

