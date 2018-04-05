Carl Buccellato Sells 5,666 Shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $516,512.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ELLI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,859. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,176.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ellie Mae’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,113,000 after purchasing an additional 295,702 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,834,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 470,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 429,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELLI shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

