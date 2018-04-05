Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $180,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,413,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,216,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,114 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 996,553 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,286,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 790,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 553,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,643.03, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.29. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.40%. equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.89%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Windisch sold 24,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $411,121.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 543,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,987.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP In Ku Lee sold 8,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $145,335.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,130.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,997. 17.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. ValuEngine cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

