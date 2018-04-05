ElringKlinger (ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by equinet

equinet set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.10 ($16.17) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.77 ($18.23) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 52-week high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

